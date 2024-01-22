Body of another dead Israeli soldier remains in Gaza, Israeli army says

His death brings to 28 the number of dead hostages whose bodies remain in the Palestinian territory, according to an Agence France-Presse tally based on Israeli data.

“Sergeant Shay Levinson, 19, died on October 7 … his body is in the hands of Hamas,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

The Israeli army announced on Sunday the death of another soldier in the October 7 Hamas attacks and said his body was being held in Gaza.

Israel’s army said Levinson was living in the northern village of Givat Avni and served in a combat unit.

Shlomit Sarit Levinson, the mother of hostage Shay Levinson, speaks at the Israeli embassy in Berlin. Photo: dpa

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected conditions presented by Hamas to end the war and release hostages that would include Israel’s complete withdrawal and leaving Hamas in power in Gaza.

“In exchange for the release of our hostages, Hamas demands the end of the war, the withdrawal of our forces from Gaza, the release of all the murderers and rapists,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “And leaving Hamas intact.”

“I reject outright the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

A deal brokered in late November by the United States Qatar and Egypt saw the release of more than 100 of the estimated 240 hostages who were taken captive to Gaza during the October 7 attack, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Since that deal ended Netanyahu has faced mounting pressure to secure the release of the 136 hostages who remain in captivity.

Netanyahu also took a stronger line on the issue of Palestinian statehood than previously.

“I will not compromise on full Israeli security control of all territory west of the Jordan River,” he said.

US President Joe Biden on Friday said he spoke to Netanyahu about possible solutions for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, suggesting one path could involve a non-militarised government.

Netanyahu appeared on Saturday to push reject Biden’s remarks about Palestinian statehood after the war against Hamas in Gaza ends as the two men do not see eye-to-eye on Palestinians having a state, a solution Biden has advocated to achieve long-term peace.

In the statement on Sunday, Netanyahu repeated that he would insist upon “full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan”.

Netanyahu said he faced down “international and internal pressures”, to change this position.

“My insistence is what prevented for years the establishment of a Palestinian state that would have posed an existential danger to Israel,” Netanyahu said.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the group’s unprecedented October 7 attacks that resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an Agence France-Presse tally based on official Israeli figures.

The militants seized about 250 hostages during the attack. Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza, according to an Agence France-Presse tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel’s relentless bombardment and ground offensive since then have killed at least 25,105 people in Gaza, mostly women, children and adolescents, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

