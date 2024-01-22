Israeli, Palestinian ministers to attend meeting where EU will push for peace
- Israel’s Israel Katz and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki will take part separately in a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels
Ahead of the meeting, the EU sent a discussion paper to its 27 member countries, suggesting a road map to peace in the Israel-Gaza conflict
Ahead of the meeting, the EU’s diplomatic service sent a discussion paper to its 27 member countries, suggesting a road map to peace in the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The conference would go ahead even if Israelis or Palestinians declined to take part. But both parties would be consulted at every step of the talks as delegates sought to draw up a peace plan, the document suggests.
The internal document, seen by multiple news organisations including Reuters, makes clear one key goal of a peace plan should be the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, “living side by side with Israel in peace and security”.
EU officials acknowledge Israeli officials and diplomats currently display no interest in the so-called two-state solution but insist it is the only option for long-term peace.
The EU paper also suggests the peace conference participants should spell out “consequences” for both sides, depending on whether they accept or reject a plan approved by the gathering.
It does not say what these consequences might be, although the EU has some areas of potential leverage.
The bloc is a major provider of economic aid to Palestinians and has a broad cooperation agreement with Israel that includes a free-trade area. Some officials have privately suggested the latter arrangement could be used to influence Israel.