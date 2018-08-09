The US announced new sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, saying it had made a final determination that Vladimir Putin’s government was responsible for the March 4 nerve-agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.

The US State Department said in a statement that under the 1991 Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act, Russia was found to have “used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law or had used lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals”.

The sanctions added to pressure on the rouble that began earlier in the day, when Russian media published the full text of a separate US bill seeking “crushing sanctions” for election meddling.

The State Department said the sanctions tied to the use of chemical weapons were expected to take effect around August 22.

The new penalties will limit exports to Russia of US goods and technology considered sensitive on national security grounds, according to a State Department official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity. The official said the action could block hundreds of millions of dollars in exports.

Waivers will be allowed for space-flight activities and US foreign assistance.

A second round of sanctions will be imposed later unless Russia meets conditions including providing assurances it will no longer use chemical or biological weapons and will allow on-site inspections to verify it has stopped doing so, the official said.

In March, the US expelled 60 Russian diplomats as part of a joint response with allies to the nerve-agent attack. Russia responded by ordering an equal number of US envoys to leave.

While Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived the attack attributed to the Russian nerve agent Novichok, a British woman died and her companion became gravely ill after coming in contact with the substance just miles from the site of the March attack.