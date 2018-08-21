Afghanistan police said the Taliban fired rockets toward the presidential palace in Kabul as President Ashraf Ghani was giving his holiday message for the Muslim celebrations of Eid al-Adha.

Police official Jan Agha said the boom of the rockets was heard during Ghani’s speech, televised live on Tuesday.

Ghani heard the thud and interrupted his message to say: “If they are thinking the rocket attack will keep Afghans down, they are wrong.”

Police said the first rocket landed somewhere near the presidency, the second near a Nato compound and the US Embassy in Kabul but no one was hurt.

Afghan forces then surrounded a house from where they believe the rockets were fired and an aircraft bombed the location, destroying the home.

The interior ministry said clashes were underway, amid a heavy security presence near the Kabul Stadium.

“This morning a group of terrorists took over a building in Reka Khana and fired several rockets towards Kabul,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

“Two people have been wounded. Security forces are fighting the terrorists.”

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai confirmed that fighting was underway near the mosque, and said he could not confirm casualties yet.

“Police have cordoned off the area,” he said.

Ghani unveiled the government’s latest ceasefire gambit during an Independence Day address late Sunday, saying security forces would observe the truce beginning this week – but only if the militants reciprocated.

The truce offer was welcomed by the United States and Nato after nearly 17 years of war.

However, Taliban leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhunzada rejected the new offer on the grounds it would only help the US-led mission, according to two militant commanders.

The move followed an extraordinarily violent week in Afghanistan that saw that Taliban storm the provincial capital of Ghazni – just a two-hour drive from Kabul – and press the fight against security forces across the country, with estimates suggesting hundreds of people may have been killed.

