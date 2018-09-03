Russian Kremlin-controlled television has launched a new weekly show dedicated to President Vladimir Putin in an apparent attempt to stem a major fall in his approval ratings.

The first episode, which aired on Sunday on the Rossiya 1 channel, showed the long-serving leader picking mushrooms in Siberia and in meetings with miners and schoolchildren.

The president already dominates state news bulletins but Rossiya 1’s hour-long show Moscow. Kremlin. Putin provides a new format to showcase his activities.

The previously unannounced show comes as Putin faces a record fall in his approval ratings as a result of a deeply unpopular pension reform that saw thousands of Russians take to the streets in protest.

“This is the project of [state TV company] VGTRK, not the Kremlin’s,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. “It is important for us that information about the president and his work schedule is shown correctly and without distortion.”

Putin not only likes children, he likes people in general. He’s a very human person

Dmitry Peskov

Peskov added that Putin himself does not plan to take part in the programme. But Peskov did take part in the first episode, interviewed by pro-Kremlin presenter Vladimir Solovyev, and praised Putin’s personal and professional achievements.

“Putin not only likes children, he likes people in general. He’s a very human person,” the spokesman told viewers.

Much of the programme hailed Putin’s stance on the controversial pension reform, Russia’s top news story for weeks.

Last week Putin proposed measures to soften the reform in a rare televised address – suggesting raising the state pension for women by five years instead of eight – but he stuck to the overall government plan.

Peskov told the programme Putin took the decision to address the nation “momentarily” and “literally the next day we recorded it”.

“He worked on it himself, correcting things until the last minute,” Peskov said.

A government official on the show told viewers that Putin had “taken responsibility for future generations”.

On Sunday thousands of people across Russia protested the reform despite Putin’s announcement of several concessions.

Putin, who had vowed not to raise the pension age, saw public trust in his presidency fall to 64 per cent last month from 80 per cent in May, according to VTsIOM state pollster.

The last time his approval ratings were this low was in January 2014, just months before his popularity skyrocketed following the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

I do respect Vladimir Putin … but [his] dream is a dismantling of the European Union

Emmanuel Macron

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Monday rejected claims by French President Emmanuel Macron over the weekend that Putin wished to break up the European Union.

In an interview with the Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the French leader said: “I do respect Vladimir Putin … but [his] dream is a dismantling of the European Union.”

Peskov however told journalists the Russian president was in fact working to develop ties with member states and strengthen the union.

“With regards to respect, the president answers in kind. He has developed a very constructive working relationship, and good personal relationship [with Macron],” Peskov said. “In terms of Putin’s relationship towards the EU, we unfortunately must argue that it is not Russia’s doing if this relationship is in rather a chilly situation.

“It is in our interests that the EU is prosperous and stable. President Putin has made this approach clear on several occasions and there is no plan to change it.”

Macron and Putin last met during the World Cup in Russia this summer when France won the tournament.