Teenage students targeted in Crimea college mass shooting

At least 18 people were killed when gunmen burst into a college in the Black Sea region of Crimea, set off a bomb in the cafeteria then went through the building shooting anyone they saw, officials and the college’s director said on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials initially said they were treating the incident at Kerch Polytechnic College as a terror attack, but later said it was mass murder.

Video footage from the scene showed armoured personnel carriers and military trucks lined up on the approach to the college in Kerch.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee identified the suspect as Vladislav Roslyakov, an 18-year-old student, and said he committed suicide by shooting himself. The committee also said he might not have been acting alone and it was looking for other possible participants.

Explosives experts were inspecting the college building for other possible bombs, according to committee spokesman Andrei Przhezdomsky.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said Putin has instructed investigators and intelligence agencies to conduct a thorough inquiry and offered condolences to families of the victims.

According to the college’s website, it accepts students as young as 14.

A local said officials had told parents to collect their children from schools and kindergartens in the city for their safety.

Olga Grebennikova, the college’s director, told Crimean media outlets outside the college that someone had blown themselves up inside the college.

“It was a real terrorist attack, like in Beslan,” Grebennikova said, referring to the 2004 attack and hostage taking that left more than 330 dead. “There are bodies everywhere, children’s bodies everywhere … They blew up everything in the hall, glass was flying. They then ran about throwing some kind of explosives around, and then ran around the second floor with guns, opened the office doors, and killed anyone they could find.”

The Investigative Committee, the law enforcement body that deals with major crimes, said initial information was that an explosive device packed with shrapnel had gone off in the cafeteria of the college at about lunchtime.

It said around 50 people were wounded, many of whom were teenagers.

Reports from witnesses quoted by local media suggested there may have been shooting and an attempt to take hostages before the explosion.

The Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper quoted student Semyon Gavrilov, who said he fell asleep during a lecture and woke up to the sound of shooting. He said he looked out and saw a young man with a rifle shooting at people.

“I locked the door, hoping he wouldn’t hear me,” Gavrilov told the paper.

He said police arrived about 10 minutes later and he saw bodies on the floor and charred walls.

An employee at a hospital in Kerch was quoted as saying 18 people had already been admitted with injuries from the explosion, and that doctors were expecting around 50 more wounded to be brought in.

“There are already lots of people in the emergency room, and in the operating theatre,” the TASS news agency quoted the employee as saying.

Photographs from the scene of the blast posted by local media outlet Kerch. FM showed the ground floor windows of the two-storey building had been blown out and debris was lying on the ground outside.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2104. Kerch is the landing point and namesake of a bridge that opened earlier this year to connect Crimea to Russia. Security on the bridge was tightened after the attack, RIA Novosti reported.

