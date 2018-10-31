A man killed in a blast in an FSB security service building in northern Russia on Wednesday was carrying a device that exploded, Russia’s anti-terrorism committee said.

“According to preliminary information, the person who came into the building took out of a bag an unidentified item which after a period of time exploded in his hands, as a result of which he sustained fatal injuries,” it said in a statement.

Three FSB employees were injured in the blast, the committee said.

The device went off just before 9am local time in the FSB building in the centre of Arkhangelsk, which is about 1,200km north of Moscow.

“Things are very serious,” said regional governor Igor Orlov.

Orlov said authorities were trying to establish the identity of the dead person and the type of explosive device. “We are taking measures to increase security of all public and state buildings in Arkhangelsk region.”

An FSB representative for the Arkhangelsk region confirmed the explosion but declined to provide further details.

The governor also inspected the scene and security services convened an emergency meeting.