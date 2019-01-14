Russia loses control of gigantic orbiting space telescope

Russia has lost control of its only space radio telescope but officials are trying to re-establish communication, the country’s beleaguered space agency said on Monday.

The incident is the latest setback for Russia’s debt-laden space industry, which in recent years has suffered the loss of spacecraft, satellites, and a failed manned launch.

Roscosmos said a US observatory detected signals from Russia’s gigantic Spektr-R, or RadioAstron, telescope, which stopped responding to commands from Earth last Thursday.

Roscosmos said that meant the on-board systems were working independently.

The Spektr-R telescope was launched into orbit in 2011 to study black holes, neutron stars and Earth’s magnetic field, among other subjects.

Complete with ground-based observatories and a 10-metre-long antenna, RadioAstron is one of the largest telescopes ever made.

A new attempt to regain control of the telescope will take place from 1600 GMT on Monday, the space agency said in a statement.

Previous attempts to get in touch with the telescope were unsuccessful.

Yuri Kovalev, head of the RadioAstron project, refused to say the country had lost the spacecraft for good.

“I cannot bury a satellite which is alive for sure,” said Kovalev, a physicist with the Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow. “It’s like asking for a comment about a sick person when doctors are fighting for his life.”

This year Russia is planning to launch another telescope, the Spektr-RG, which will be tasked with putting together a “complete map of the universe”, the space agency has said.

The Spektr-R telescope was only supposed to serve until sometime in 2014 but its lifespan has been extended.