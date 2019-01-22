Russian Tu-22M3 heavy bomber crash-lands in Arctic, killing two

The Russian military says one of its long-range bombers has crash-landed in the Arctic, killing two of its crew of four.

The Defence Ministry said the Tu-22M3 bomber crashed on Tuesday while landing in a blizzard in the Murmansk region north of the Arctic Circle. The ministry said two crew were killed while two others were taken to hospital.

“A Tu-22M3 plane made a hard landing after a training flight, due to going into a snow flurry,” falling apart on impact, TASS agency quoted the ministry as saying. “Two pilots have been sent to a medical facility … two crew members have died.”

The bomber wasn’t carrying any weapons, according to the ministry’s statement that was carried by Russian news agencies. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash, other than the weather.

The Tu-22M3 is a twin-engined supersonic heavy bomber built in the 1980s.

Some of these planes took part in Russia’s Syria campaign, their strikes against Islamic State militants widely publicised on Russian television.

The accident comes less than a week after two Su-34 bombers collided in the Russian Far East during a scheduled training exercise last Friday.

Only one of the four crew members involved, all of whom were able to eject, survived. Bodies of two pilots were recovered, while the fourth person has not been found.

The two recovered bodies are to be buried on Wednesday in their Siberian hometown Barnaul, local media said.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse