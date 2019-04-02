A soldier guards an entrance while cadets leave the Alexander Mozhaysky Military Space Academy in St Petersburg, Russia on April 2, 2019. Photo: AP
Explosion injures three at Russia’s top military academy
- Defence Ministry said unidentified ‘object’ went off inside the prestigious Mozhaisky Academy, which trains officers for the army’s missile defence unit
Topic | Russia
A soldier guards an entrance while cadets leave the Alexander Mozhaysky Military Space Academy in St Petersburg, Russia on April 2, 2019. Photo: AP