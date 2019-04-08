Russian theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was detained and accused of embezzling state funds, inside the defendants’ cage at a hearing in Moscow in August 2017. Photo: Reuters
Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov released from house arrest
- Filmmaker and head of Moscow’s Gogol Centre theatre has been detained since August 2017 on embezzlement charges
Topic | Cinema
