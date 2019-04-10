A icebreaker in the Kara Sea. By 2035, Russia stands to have a fleet of 13 heavy icebreakers, including nine nuclear-powered ones. File photo: AFP
Vladimir Putin boasts of growing nuclear icebreaker fleet as he outlines Russia’s ambitious Arctic expansion plans
- Russia, which has about half the Arctic coastline, is building new bases and stepping up air and naval activity in the region
- By 2035, Russia stands to have a fleet of 13 heavy icebreakers, including nine nuclear-powered ones,
Topic | Russia
Russia’s Taymyr-class icebreaker has similar dimensions to China’s proposed ship. Photo: Handout
Could China’s ‘experimental’ ship be the world’s biggest nuclear-powered icebreaker?
- State-owned firm China General Nuclear Power Group invites bids to build vessel similar in size to Russian nuclear icebreakers
- Project could be stepping stone to building nuclear aircraft carriers
Topic | China military
