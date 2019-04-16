Soviet troops riding on top of an armoured personnel carrier in the actual war Afghanistan in 1988. Photo: Reuters
‘Dirt and filth’: Russians attack ‘unpatriotic’ film about Red Army withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Action-packed ‘Leaving Afghanistan’ is about a group of soldiers on a mission to save a general’s son, but it left officials and veterans of the conflict cold
- One veterans group wrote to President Vladimir Putin asking him to ban the film because it would harm Russia’s image
