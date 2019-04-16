Norwegian citizen Frode Berg (R), accused of spying on Russia, is seen in a defendants cage prior to a verdict announcement at the Moscow City Court. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia sentences Norwegian citizen Frode Berg to 14 years in prison for spying on country’s nuclear submarines
- Berg has admitted to acting several times as a courier for the Norwegian intelligence services but said he thought he was only carrying money
