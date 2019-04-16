Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Norwegian citizen Frode Berg (R), accused of spying on Russia, is seen in a defendants cage prior to a verdict announcement at the Moscow City Court. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia & Central Asia

Russia sentences Norwegian citizen Frode Berg to 14 years in prison for spying on country’s nuclear submarines

  • Berg has admitted to acting several times as a courier for the Norwegian intelligence services but said he thought he was only carrying money
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:48pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:48pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Norwegian citizen Frode Berg (R), accused of spying on Russia, is seen in a defendants cage prior to a verdict announcement at the Moscow City Court. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.