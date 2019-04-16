Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Cabinet meeting in the Kremlin. Photo: Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un getting ready for first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin
- Summit is likely to take place April 24 in Vladivostok, before Putin’s April 26-27 visit to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from left, speaks during a meeting with his aids at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, April 15. Photo: Yonhap via AP
South Korean President Moon Jae-in willing to go anywhere for fourth summit with Kim Jong-un
- Calls comes after Kim said last week that he was open to another meeting with US President Donald Trump
