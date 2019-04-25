Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
EU slams Russian ‘attack’ after country makes it easier for Ukraine separatists to obtain passports
- Spokeswoman for EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini says move is an attack against Ukrainian sovereignty
Volodymyr Zelensky, who plays a fictitious president in a popular television series, is now poised to take over the leadership of a country on the frontline of the West’s stand-off with Russia. Photo: EPA
Ukraine election: comedian Volodymyr Zelensky who played president on TV show wins actual presidency by a landslide
- Ukraine’s election catapults 41-year-old stand-up comedian and television star with no political experience, into the nation’s top job
- Zelensky will have to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, deep economic problems and possibly rebellious elites
