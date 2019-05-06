This image taken from video provided by Instagram user @artempetrovich, shows the SSJ-100 aircraft of Aeroflot Airlines on fire during an emergency landing in Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia. Photo: @artempetrovich via AP
At least 13 dead, including two children, after Aeroflot plane lands at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in flames
- Video shows passengers leaping from the front of the burning aircraft onto an inflatable slide and staggering across tarmac
Topic | Aviation
This image taken from video provided by Instagram user @artempetrovich, shows the SSJ-100 aircraft of Aeroflot Airlines on fire during an emergency landing in Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia. Photo: @artempetrovich via AP