Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Kremlin warns new Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelensky against calls for more Russia sanctions
- Statement from Putin comes after US said that Washington intends to impose sanctions on companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project
Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes a selfie with his supporters as he walks to take the oath of office. Photo: Reuters
Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky takes office as Ukraine’s president, uses opening address to wage war on political establishment
- Zelensky asks for the removal of top security officials and asks that members of parliament lift their own right to immunity from prosecution
