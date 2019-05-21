Channels

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Russia & Central Asia

Kremlin warns new Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelensky against calls for more Russia sanctions

  • Statement from Putin comes after US said that Washington intends to impose sanctions on companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:20pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 10:20pm, 21 May, 2019

Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes a selfie with his supporters as he walks to take the oath of office. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky takes office as Ukraine’s president, uses opening address to wage war on political establishment

  • Zelensky asks for the removal of top security officials and asks that members of parliament lift their own right to immunity from prosecution
Topic |   Ukraine
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 8:01pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 9:47pm, 20 May, 2019

