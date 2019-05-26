Channels

People attend the float out ceremony of the nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Russia launches nuclear icebreaker Ural to exploit Arctic’s commercial potential – with two more to follow

  • The ship is one of a trio that when completed will be the largest and most powerful icebreakers in the world
  • It is part of a push to strengthen Moscow’s hand in the High North as it vies for dominance with Canada, the US, Norway and China
Topic |   Russia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:49am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 1:49am, 26 May, 2019

Seized Ukrainian ships are seen anchored in the port of Kerch, Crimea. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Global tribunal tells Russia to free detained Ukrainian sailors 'immediately'

  • The judges additionally ruled Russia should “immediately” return three Ukrainian navy vessels it seized in the Kerch peninsula
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:45pm, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 11:45pm, 25 May, 2019

