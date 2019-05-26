People attend the float out ceremony of the nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Russia launches nuclear icebreaker Ural to exploit Arctic’s commercial potential – with two more to follow
- The ship is one of a trio that when completed will be the largest and most powerful icebreakers in the world
- It is part of a push to strengthen Moscow’s hand in the High North as it vies for dominance with Canada, the US, Norway and China
Seized Ukrainian ships are seen anchored in the port of Kerch, Crimea. Photo: Reuters
Global tribunal tells Russia to free detained Ukrainian sailors 'immediately'
- The judges additionally ruled Russia should “immediately” return three Ukrainian navy vessels it seized in the Kerch peninsula
