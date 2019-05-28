A Russian Soyuz space capsule carrying an International Space Station (ISS) crew returns to Earth. File photo: AFP
Moscow, we have a problem: theft plagues Russia’s space sector
- Massive corruption scandals at state space agency Roscosmos have eclipsed its plans to launch new rockets and lunar stations
- In latest controversy, official linked to Russian satellite navigation system GLONASS flees country
Topic | Space
A Russian Soyuz space capsule carrying an International Space Station (ISS) crew returns to Earth. File photo: AFP
Mark Sirangelo. Photo: James Blair
Top Nasa executive Mark Sirangelo quits just six weeks after appointment to lead 2024 moon landing plan
- Announcement comes after internal problems over potential reorganisation of the agency and dwindling support for lunar plan
Topic | Space
Mark Sirangelo. Photo: James Blair