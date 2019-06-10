Police detain opposition supporters during a protest calling for free and fair elections during the presidential elections in Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kazakhstan elects Kassym Jomart-Tokayev as new leader, as more than 500 protesters arrested amid allegations poll was fixed
- Victory for career diplomat was never in doubt, as Tokayev was said to have taken over 70 per cent of vote
