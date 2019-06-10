Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police detain opposition supporters during a protest calling for free and fair elections during the presidential elections in Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia & Central Asia

Kazakhstan elects Kassym Jomart-Tokayev as new leader, as more than 500 protesters arrested amid allegations poll was fixed

  • Victory for career diplomat was never in doubt, as Tokayev was said to have taken over 70 per cent of vote
Topic |   Human rights
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:23am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:22am, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police detain opposition supporters during a protest calling for free and fair elections during the presidential elections in Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.