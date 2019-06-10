Islamic State has long been based in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, a rugged region along the border with Pakistan. Photo: EPA
‘Scary’: Islamic State plots world terror from mountain hideouts in Afghanistan
- US intelligence official said that a recent wave of attacks in Kabul were ‘practice runs’ for even bigger attacks in Europe and United States
- Number of fighters has grown from dozens to ‘thousands and thousands’
Islamic State
Gulmurod Khalimov
32 killed in Tajik prison riot instigated by son of Islamic State’s dead ‘Minister of War’
- Militants armed themselves with knives and killed three guards and five fellow prisoners
- Security forces killed 24 militants and restored order in the prison which has 1,500 inmates
Gulmurod Khalimov