Prominent Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, cries as he leaves an Investigative Committee building in Moscow. Photo: AP Photo
Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov freed in shock turnaround after police abruptly drop drugs charges
- Release marks an extremely rare case of Russian security officials admitting a mistake
- Golunov’s defence team said he was beaten and denied a lawyer for more than 12 hours
