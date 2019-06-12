Russian police officers detain a protester during a march to protest against the alleged impunity of law enforcement agencies in central Moscow. Photo: AFP
‘Stop police terror’: More than 200 arrested in Moscow at Russia Day police abuse march
- Officers in riot gear deployed to tackle more that 1,000 protesters calling for an end to police ‘impunity’
Topic | Russia
Prominent Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, cries as he leaves an Investigative Committee building in Moscow. Photo: AP Photo
Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov freed in shock turnaround after police abruptly drop drugs charges
- Release marks an extremely rare case of Russian security officials admitting a mistake
- Golunov’s defence team said he was beaten and denied a lawyer for more than 12 hours
