VNIRO specialists releasing a beluga whale in the Sea of Okhotsk on Cape Perovsky in the Khabarovsk region, Russia, in June 2017. Photo: VNIRO via EPA-EFE
Whales freed from Russian ‘jail’ given massages, special balm and police escort
- Two killer whales and six beluga whales back in wild after being held in cramped enclosures by firms planning to deliver them to aquariums
- Release operation criticised by scientists and activists over secrecy, lack of observers, and choice to free only small group instead of all the animals at once
Topic | Animals
VNIRO specialists releasing a beluga whale in the Sea of Okhotsk on Cape Perovsky in the Khabarovsk region, Russia, in June 2017. Photo: VNIRO via EPA-EFE
FGreenpeace activists hold a protest against the “whale prison”, a facility in Primorsky Region where nearly 100 whales including orcas and beluga whales are held in cages. Photo: Reuters
Russian court fines fishing firm for running controversial ‘whale jail’ where illegally captured animals were kept in crammed pens
- Russian media said the company had plans to sell the mammals to aquariums in nearby China
Topic | Conservation
FGreenpeace activists hold a protest against the “whale prison”, a facility in Primorsky Region where nearly 100 whales including orcas and beluga whales are held in cages. Photo: Reuters