Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the International Forum ‘Development Of Parliamentarism’ in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Russian official Alexander Vorobyov, aide to regional envoy, arrested on high treason charges

  • Arrest is the first publicly known case of a government official being detained on suspicions of treason in post-Soviet Russia
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:59pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:59pm, 5 Jul, 2019

(From left) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping says China, Russia and India should take ‘global responsibility’ to protect interests

  • Chinese president also called for the three nations to uphold multilateralism in talks with Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi in Osaka
  • In a separate meeting with other BRICS leaders, he said Beijing opposed ‘illegal and unilateral sanctions’ and ‘long-arm jurisdiction’
Topic |   G20
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Wendy Wu  

Published: 5:00am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:40am, 29 Jun, 2019

