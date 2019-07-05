Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the International Forum ‘Development Of Parliamentarism’ in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russian official Alexander Vorobyov, aide to regional envoy, arrested on high treason charges
- Arrest is the first publicly known case of a government official being detained on suspicions of treason in post-Soviet Russia
Topic | Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the International Forum ‘Development Of Parliamentarism’ in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
(From left) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xi Jinping says China, Russia and India should take ‘global responsibility’ to protect interests
- Chinese president also called for the three nations to uphold multilateralism in talks with Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi in Osaka
- In a separate meeting with other BRICS leaders, he said Beijing opposed ‘illegal and unilateral sanctions’ and ‘long-arm jurisdiction’
Topic | G20
(From left) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE