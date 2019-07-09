Russian lawmakers on Monday considered further restrictions after a Georgian TV host cursed Russian Putin in a live broadcast.
Russia threatens new sanctions on Georgia after TV host insults Vladimir Putin with obscene tirade about leader’s dead parents
- TV host unleashes expletive-laden tirade, provoking a rebuke from the Kremlin and condemnation within Georgia
- On-air rant came after violent anti-Russian protests in the Georgian capital, culminating in a Russian ban on direct flights between the two countries
