Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The new safe confinement structure covering Chernobyl’s reactor No 4 in Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia & Central Asia

Chernobyl’s new US$1.7 billion radioactive dust shelter unveiled in Ukraine

  • Giant structure was built to confine dangerous debris at the site of the 1986 nuclear reactor explosion
  • Complex construction effort to secure the molten reactor’s core and 200 tonnes of highly radioactive material took nine years to complete
Topic |   Ukraine
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:35am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:35am, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The new safe confinement structure covering Chernobyl’s reactor No 4 in Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Travel companies say that since the HBO series, Chernobyl – focusing on the nuclear disaster of 1986 – was first shown in May, there has been a big increase in the number of people wishing to visit places in the Chernobyl exclusion site, such as the medical facility in the ghost city of Pripyat (above), which was where the first victims were treated. Photo: AFP
Travel & Food

How HBO drama Chernobyl has transformed a nuclear wasteland into a tourist hotspot

Miniseries, first shown in May, sparks 30 per cent rise in tourists who wish to visit the area affected by the 1986 reactor fire, with numbers set to double to 150,000 this year

Topic |   Luxury travel
Luxurylaunches

Luxurylaunches  

Published: 1:00pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:32pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Travel companies say that since the HBO series, Chernobyl – focusing on the nuclear disaster of 1986 – was first shown in May, there has been a big increase in the number of people wishing to visit places in the Chernobyl exclusion site, such as the medical facility in the ghost city of Pripyat (above), which was where the first victims were treated. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.