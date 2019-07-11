The new safe confinement structure covering Chernobyl’s reactor No 4 in Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chernobyl’s new US$1.7 billion radioactive dust shelter unveiled in Ukraine
- Giant structure was built to confine dangerous debris at the site of the 1986 nuclear reactor explosion
- Complex construction effort to secure the molten reactor’s core and 200 tonnes of highly radioactive material took nine years to complete
Travel companies say that since the HBO series, Chernobyl – focusing on the nuclear disaster of 1986 – was first shown in May, there has been a big increase in the number of people wishing to visit places in the Chernobyl exclusion site, such as the medical facility in the ghost city of Pripyat (above), which was where the first victims were treated. Photo: AFP
How HBO drama Chernobyl has transformed a nuclear wasteland into a tourist hotspot
Miniseries, first shown in May, sparks 30 per cent rise in tourists who wish to visit the area affected by the 1986 reactor fire, with numbers set to double to 150,000 this year
