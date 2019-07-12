A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Instagramers flock to toxic Siberian lake for ‘Maldives’ selfies
- Brightly coloured water at industrial dump site is result of harmful calcium oxides
- Location is an ash disposal site for a Novosibirsk energy plant
Topic | Social media
Tourists taking a selfie at America’s Grand Canyon, where a number of people have fallen to their deaths doing the same. Photo: AP
Selfies kill five times more people than sharks; most deaths in India
- At least 259 people worldwide died taking selfies between October 2011 and November 2017, compared to just 50 people killed by sharks, says a study
- India accounts for over half of that number (159), well ahead of next-placed Russia (16 deaths), the United States (14) and Pakistan (11)
Topic | Travel news and advice
