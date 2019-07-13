Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man sets his camera in front of the damaged building of 112 Ukraine TV channel in Kiev. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Grenade attack hits Ukraine TV channel set to air Vladimir Putin documentary

  • The attack, described as terrorism by officials, damaged a sign on the facade of the offices of 112 Ukraine channel
  • The channel received a warning from Ukrainian prosecutors over plans to show the documentary, which includes an interview with the Russian leader
Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:27pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:28pm, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man sets his camera in front of the damaged building of 112 Ukraine TV channel in Kiev. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Russian lawmakers on Monday considered further restrictions after a Georgian TV host cursed Russian Putin in a live broadcast.
Russia & Central Asia

Russia threatens new sanctions on Georgia after TV host insults Vladimir Putin with obscene tirade about leader’s dead parents

  • TV host unleashes expletive-laden tirade, provoking a rebuke from the Kremlin and condemnation within Georgia
  • On-air rant came after violent anti-Russian protests in the Georgian capital, culminating in a Russian ban on direct flights between the two countries
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
DPA

DPA  

Published: 12:03pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:55pm, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Russian lawmakers on Monday considered further restrictions after a Georgian TV host cursed Russian Putin in a live broadcast.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.