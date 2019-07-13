A man sets his camera in front of the damaged building of 112 Ukraine TV channel in Kiev. Photo: AP
Grenade attack hits Ukraine TV channel set to air Vladimir Putin documentary
- The attack, described as terrorism by officials, damaged a sign on the facade of the offices of 112 Ukraine channel
- The channel received a warning from Ukrainian prosecutors over plans to show the documentary, which includes an interview with the Russian leader
Topic | Ukraine
Russian lawmakers on Monday considered further restrictions after a Georgian TV host cursed Russian Putin in a live broadcast.
Russia threatens new sanctions on Georgia after TV host insults Vladimir Putin with obscene tirade about leader’s dead parents
- TV host unleashes expletive-laden tirade, provoking a rebuke from the Kremlin and condemnation within Georgia
- On-air rant came after violent anti-Russian protests in the Georgian capital, culminating in a Russian ban on direct flights between the two countries
Topic | Vladimir Putin
