Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A mammoth monument in western Siberia, Russia. Melting permafrost has made it easier for locals to retrieve the remains of woolly mammoths and sell them on to China. Photo: Shutterstock
Russia & Central Asia

Woolly mammoths: the Ice Age prize making small fortunes on the Chinese market as Russian permafrost thaws

  • Prospectors in Russia dig up remains of extinct animals for trade worth an estimated US$50 million a year
Topic |   Russia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 12:05pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A mammoth monument in western Siberia, Russia. Melting permafrost has made it easier for locals to retrieve the remains of woolly mammoths and sell them on to China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.