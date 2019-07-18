Channels

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks to the media in Moscow in March 2018. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

‘Children as political hostages’: US and Russia trade accusations over denial of visas to teachers at Moscow school

  • 30 teachers unable to obtain documents, which could force Anglo-American School patronised by Western diplomats’ children to lower enrolment
  • Moscow blames Washington for dispute, saying it was forced to retaliate against treatment of its own diplomats and embassy teachers in the US
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:50am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:49am, 18 Jul, 2019

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks to the media in Moscow in March 2018. Photo: AFP
The S-400 anti-aircraft missile system on display in Moscow. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Turkey receives Russian S-400 missile system despite US sanctions warning

  • The US has strongly urged Turkey to pull back from the deal, warning the country that it will face economic sanctions
  • Turkey said it was forced to buy the S-400s because Washington refused to supply the Patriot systems to Ankara
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:16pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:13am, 13 Jul, 2019

The S-400 anti-aircraft missile system on display in Moscow. Photo: EPA-EFE
