Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky proposes to swap filmmaker Oleg Sentsov for detained Russian journalist
- The director is a serving a 20-year sentence in Russia for planning ‘terrorist attacks’ in Crimea
- Zelensky said that Russian President Putin has proposed exchanging all prisoners
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Photo: AP
Ukraine’s new president Volodymyr Zelensky invites Russia’s Vladimir Putin for talks
- Zelensky suggested that he and Putin meet in Minsk and said he would like the leaders of the US, Britain, France and Germany to join the talks
