Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky proposes to swap filmmaker Oleg Sentsov for detained Russian journalist

  • The director is a serving a 20-year sentence in Russia for planning ‘terrorist attacks’ in Crimea
  • Zelensky said that Russian President Putin has proposed exchanging all prisoners
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:54pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:56pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine’s new president Volodymyr Zelensky invites Russia’s Vladimir Putin for talks

  • Zelensky suggested that he and Putin meet in Minsk and said he would like the leaders of the US, Britain, France and Germany to join the talks
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:22am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:02am, 9 Jul, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Photo: AP
