Dozens of demonstrators have held solo pickets in St. Petersburg to commemorate a political and LGBT rights activist who was killed over the weekend. Photo: AP
Brutal stabbing after ‘Saw’ horror film-themed website promoted gay hunting game
- Body of LGBTQ rights activist Yelena Grigorieva found near her home in St Petersburg with eight stab wounds and signs she’d been strangled
- The grisly attack is the latest in a spate of violence and threats against the gay community in Russia
