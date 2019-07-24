Channels

Dozens of demonstrators have held solo pickets in St. Petersburg to commemorate a political and LGBT rights activist who was killed over the weekend. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Brutal stabbing after ‘Saw’ horror film-themed website promoted gay hunting game

  • Body of LGBTQ rights activist Yelena Grigorieva found near her home in St Petersburg with eight stab wounds and signs she’d been strangled
  • The grisly attack is the latest in a spate of violence and threats against the gay community in Russia
Topic |   Russia
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 12:41pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:47pm, 24 Jul, 2019


