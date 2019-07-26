Channels

Officers of the Ukrainian security services surround a crew member (left) of the Russian tanker. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Russia threatens ‘consequences’ after Ukraine seizes tanker amid high tensions over prisoner swap

  • The Neyma was stopped as it entered the port of Izmail in the southern Odessa region
Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:10am, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China signed a contract in 2014 for two regiment sets of the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft missile system. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

Russia and China defy US with delivery of anti-aircraft missile systems to Chinese military

  • Second regiment set of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems is en route to China, Russian government source says
  • Chinese military’s equipment unit and its director were placed under US sanctions last year for buying Russian hardware
Topic |   China military
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Updated: 2:15am, 26 Jul, 2019

