Officers detain a participant of a rally in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Over 200 arrested at Moscow election protest after opposition crackdown
- Investigators raided the homes and headquarters of several disqualified candidates in the run-up to the protest
- Moscow mayor called the unauthorised protest a ‘security threat’
Topic | Russia
Officers detain a participant of a rally in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, sits in a court room in Moscow. Photo: AP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days amid Moscow vote standoff
- Police detain Alexei Navalny, accusing him of calling for an unauthorised rally in Moscow
- Anger mounts over exclusion of several opposition candidates from local election
Topic | Vladimir Putin
Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, sits in a court room in Moscow. Photo: AP