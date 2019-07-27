Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Officers detain a participant of a rally in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Over 200 arrested at Moscow election protest after opposition crackdown

  • Investigators raided the homes and headquarters of several disqualified candidates in the run-up to the protest
  • Moscow mayor called the unauthorised protest a ‘security threat’
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:22pm, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Officers detain a participant of a rally in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, sits in a court room in Moscow. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days amid Moscow vote standoff

  • Police detain Alexei Navalny, accusing him of calling for an unauthorised rally in Moscow
  • Anger mounts over exclusion of several opposition candidates from local election
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:56pm, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, sits in a court room in Moscow. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.