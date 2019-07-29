Channels

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny falls ill after exposure to ‘undefined chemical’, sparking poisoning fears

  • Navalny was jailed last week for calling people to attend an anti-government protest in Moscow, which went ahead in his absence
  • Associates say he has suffered an ‘extreme allergic reaction’ to the unsanitary conditions in his cell, but a doctor said foul play cannot be ruled out
Topic |   Russia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:23am, 29 Jul, 2019

Rights group Amnesty International denounced what it said was the police use of ‘excessive force’. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Russian police arrest 1,400 in Moscow opposition crackdown

  • Detentions came around a protest to demand that opposition members be allowed to run in a local election
  • Authorities had declared it illegal and sought to block participation
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:43pm, 28 Jul, 2019

