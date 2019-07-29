Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny falls ill after exposure to ‘undefined chemical’, sparking poisoning fears
- Navalny was jailed last week for calling people to attend an anti-government protest in Moscow, which went ahead in his absence
- Associates say he has suffered an ‘extreme allergic reaction’ to the unsanitary conditions in his cell, but a doctor said foul play cannot be ruled out
Topic | Russia
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Rights group Amnesty International denounced what it said was the police use of ‘excessive force’. Photo: Reuters
Russian police arrest 1,400 in Moscow opposition crackdown
- Detentions came around a protest to demand that opposition members be allowed to run in a local election
- Authorities had declared it illegal and sought to block participation
Topic | Russia
Rights group Amnesty International denounced what it said was the police use of ‘excessive force’. Photo: Reuters