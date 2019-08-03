Officers detain a participant during a rally in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russian police detain 200 at Moscow opposition protest
- Lyubov Sobol, an ally of key opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was detained as she set off for the rally
- Putin has yet to comment on the situation as anger grows over the refusal of officials to let opposition candidates run in city parliament polls
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny falls ill after exposure to ‘undefined chemical’, sparking poisoning fears
- Navalny was jailed last week for calling people to attend an anti-government protest in Moscow, which went ahead in his absence
- Associates say he has suffered an ‘extreme allergic reaction’ to the unsanitary conditions in his cell, but a doctor said foul play cannot be ruled out
