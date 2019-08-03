Channels

Officers detain a participant during a rally in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Russian police detain 200 at Moscow opposition protest

  • Lyubov Sobol, an ally of key opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was detained as she set off for the rally
  • Putin has yet to comment on the situation as anger grows over the refusal of officials to let opposition candidates run in city parliament polls
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:02pm, 3 Aug, 2019

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia & Central Asia

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny falls ill after exposure to ‘undefined chemical’, sparking poisoning fears

  • Navalny was jailed last week for calling people to attend an anti-government protest in Moscow, which went ahead in his absence
  • Associates say he has suffered an ‘extreme allergic reaction’ to the unsanitary conditions in his cell, but a doctor said foul play cannot be ruled out
Topic |   Russia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 8:38pm, 29 Jul, 2019

