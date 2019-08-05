An activist wearing a Putin mask holds a mock missile at a protest in Berlin against the ending of the treaty. Photo: EPA
Russia’s Putin urges talks with US to avoid ‘chaos’, arms race
- Moscow and Washington tore up the cold war-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty on Friday
- Putin said if Russia receives information about US development of new missiles, it ‘will be forced to begin the full-scale development of similar missiles’
Topic | Russia
An activist wearing a Putin mask holds a mock missile at a protest in Berlin against the ending of the treaty. Photo: EPA