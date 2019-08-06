Channels

Even though Russia decriminalised homosexuality in 1993, it remains a deeply homophobic society. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Murder, ‘gay hunters’ strike terror in Russia's LGBT community

  • Even though Russia decriminalised homosexuality in 1993, it remains a deeply homophobic society
  • A rise in violence against gays has been seen in Russia since 2013, when the country passed a law banning gay ‘propaganda’ among minors
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:29pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Dozens of demonstrators have held solo pickets in St. Petersburg to commemorate a political and LGBT rights activist who was killed over the weekend. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Russian activist brutally stabbed after Saw-inspired website promoted gay hunting ‘game’

  • Body of LGBTQ rights activist Yelena Grigorieva found near her home in St Petersburg with eight stab wounds and signs she’d been strangled
  • The grisly attack is the latest in a spate of violence and threats against the gay community in Russia
Topic |   Russia
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 4:25pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Dozens of demonstrators have held solo pickets in St. Petersburg to commemorate a political and LGBT rights activist who was killed over the weekend. Photo: AP
