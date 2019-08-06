Even though Russia decriminalised homosexuality in 1993, it remains a deeply homophobic society. Photo: Reuters
Murder, ‘gay hunters’ strike terror in Russia's LGBT community
- Even though Russia decriminalised homosexuality in 1993, it remains a deeply homophobic society
- A rise in violence against gays has been seen in Russia since 2013, when the country passed a law banning gay ‘propaganda’ among minors
Topic | Russia
Even though Russia decriminalised homosexuality in 1993, it remains a deeply homophobic society. Photo: Reuters
Dozens of demonstrators have held solo pickets in St. Petersburg to commemorate a political and LGBT rights activist who was killed over the weekend. Photo: AP
Russian activist brutally stabbed after Saw-inspired website promoted gay hunting ‘game’
- Body of LGBTQ rights activist Yelena Grigorieva found near her home in St Petersburg with eight stab wounds and signs she’d been strangled
- The grisly attack is the latest in a spate of violence and threats against the gay community in Russia
Topic | Russia
Dozens of demonstrators have held solo pickets in St. Petersburg to commemorate a political and LGBT rights activist who was killed over the weekend. Photo: AP