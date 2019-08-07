Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police officers detain a protester during an unsanctioned rally in Moscow on Saturday. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Russia tries to take baby away from couple who brought child to opposition rally in Moscow

  • Prosecutors say parents ‘endangered’ one-year-old by handing him to activist, who escaped authorities by walking through cordon with boy
  • Authorities have made nearly 2,400 arrests at protests over exclusion of opposition politicians from Moscow’s parliamentary elections
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:18am, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers detain a protester during an unsanctioned rally in Moscow on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Officers detain a participant during a rally in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Russian police detain hundreds at Moscow opposition protest

  • Lyubov Sobol, an ally of key opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was detained as she set off for the rally
  • Putin has yet to comment on the situation as anger grows over the refusal of officials to let opposition candidates run in city parliament polls
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:42pm, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Officers detain a participant during a rally in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.