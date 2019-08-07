Police officers detain a protester during an unsanctioned rally in Moscow on Saturday. Photo: AP
Russia tries to take baby away from couple who brought child to opposition rally in Moscow
- Prosecutors say parents ‘endangered’ one-year-old by handing him to activist, who escaped authorities by walking through cordon with boy
- Authorities have made nearly 2,400 arrests at protests over exclusion of opposition politicians from Moscow’s parliamentary elections
Officers detain a participant during a rally in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russian police detain hundreds at Moscow opposition protest
- Lyubov Sobol, an ally of key opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was detained as she set off for the rally
- Putin has yet to comment on the situation as anger grows over the refusal of officials to let opposition candidates run in city parliament polls
Officers detain a participant during a rally in Moscow. Photo: Reuters