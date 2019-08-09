Channels

A bus burns on the site of clashes between supporters of Kyrgyz former president Almazbek Atambayev and members of state security forces during a raid on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Chaos erupts in Kyrgyzstan as police detain ex-president Almazbek Atambayev after violent clashes

  • Officers use water cannons and stun grenades to overwhelm former leader’s supporters after earlier failed raid left one policeman dead
  • Confrontations continue as pro-Atambayev crowds try to rally in capital
Topic |   Central Asia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:33am, 9 Aug, 2019

A GKNB special forces operator is detained by supporters of Kyrgyz former president Almazbek Atambayev guarding his house. Photo: EPA
Russia & Central Asia

Political turmoil grips China neighbour Kyrgyzstan as ex-president evades arrest in bungled special forces raid on his compound

  • Elite forces seek to arrest former president on corruption charges
  • He lost immunity after falling out with his successor
Topic |   Central Asia
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 6:12pm, 8 Aug, 2019

