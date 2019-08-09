A bus burns on the site of clashes between supporters of Kyrgyz former president Almazbek Atambayev and members of state security forces during a raid on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Chaos erupts in Kyrgyzstan as police detain ex-president Almazbek Atambayev after violent clashes
- Officers use water cannons and stun grenades to overwhelm former leader’s supporters after earlier failed raid left one policeman dead
- Confrontations continue as pro-Atambayev crowds try to rally in capital
A GKNB special forces operator is detained by supporters of Kyrgyz former president Almazbek Atambayev guarding his house. Photo: EPA
Political turmoil grips China neighbour Kyrgyzstan as ex-president evades arrest in bungled special forces raid on his compound
- Elite forces seek to arrest former president on corruption charges
- He lost immunity after falling out with his successor
