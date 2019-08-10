Buildings at a military base in the small town of Nyonoska in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, where five people died in a missile test explosion. Photo: AFP
Russia confirms 5 killed in rocket explosion, as experts believe it involved a nuclear-powered missile
- A nearby city experienced a spike in radiation levels, but Russia’s military has denied this
- US experts believe Russia was working on nuclear propulsion for a cruise missile
Topic | Russia
Buildings at a military base in the small town of Nyonoska in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, where five people died in a missile test explosion. Photo: AFP
The Liaoning is China’s first aircraft carrier. Photo: Felix Wong
Does Russia hold the key to China’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier?
- The former Soviet Union developed nuclear technology for its biggest ships by testing it on icebreakers
- Now China is hoping it can do the same
Topic | China's aircraft carriers
The Liaoning is China’s first aircraft carrier. Photo: Felix Wong