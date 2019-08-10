Channels

Protesters attend a rally in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Thousands rally in Moscow for fair elections after opposition crackdown

  • Police detained Lyubov Sobol, one of the city council candidates denied a place on the ballot and a spearhead of the protest
  • The White Counter, an NGO that tracks participants in rallies, counted 49,900 people at the demonstration
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:08pm, 10 Aug, 2019

Protesters attend a rally in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2005. File photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Russia: Vladimir Putin’s 20 years on the global stage

  • Analysts say it is unlikely that Russia’s longest-serving leader since Joseph Stalin will give up power completely when his current term ends in 2024
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:17pm, 8 Aug, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2005. File photo: AFP
