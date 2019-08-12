Buildings at a military base in the small town of Nyonoska in Arkhangelsk region. Photo: AFP
Flags lowered and events cancelled as Russia mourns ‘heroes’ killed in missile test
- A day of mourning was announced after incident on Thursday when workers were killed by a blast during testing of a nuclear-powered missile
Topic | Russia
Buildings at a military base in the small town of Nyonoska in Arkhangelsk region. Photo: AFP
Buildings at a military base in the small town of Nyonoska in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, where five people died in a missile test explosion. Photo: AFP
Russia confirms 5 killed in rocket explosion, as experts believe it involved a nuclear-powered missile
- A nearby city experienced a spike in radiation levels, but Russia’s military has denied this
- US experts believe Russia was working on nuclear propulsion for a cruise missile
Topic | Russia
Buildings at a military base in the small town of Nyonoska in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, where five people died in a missile test explosion. Photo: AFP