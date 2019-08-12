Channels

Buildings at a military base in the small town of Nyonoska in Arkhangelsk region. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Flags lowered and events cancelled as Russia mourns ‘heroes’ killed in missile test

  • A day of mourning was announced after incident on Thursday when workers were killed by a blast during testing of a nuclear-powered missile
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:10am, 12 Aug, 2019

Buildings at a military base in the small town of Nyonoska in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, where five people died in a missile test explosion. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Russia confirms 5 killed in rocket explosion, as experts believe it involved a nuclear-powered missile

  • A nearby city experienced a spike in radiation levels, but Russia’s military has denied this
  • US experts believe Russia was working on nuclear propulsion for a cruise missile
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:19pm, 10 Aug, 2019

