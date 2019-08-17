Russian pilot Damir Yusupov speaks to the media in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday. Photo: AP
Vladimir Putin awards Russia’s top medal to pilot Damir Yusupov for ‘miracle’ landing in cornfield
- Passenger plane had been hit by flock of birds, knocking out both engines
- Yusupov landed aircraft so gently that only one of the 233 people on board was hospitalised
Topic | Plane crashes and aviation accidents
The Ural Airlines Airbus 321 which made an emergency landing in a field near Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russian passenger jet makes ‘miracle’ emergency landing in cornfield after hitting flock of birds
- Authorities say 23 people were injured when the Airbus plane carrying 233 people landed in a field
- Russian media are comparing the incident to the US Airways flight which landed on New York’s Hudson River in 2009
