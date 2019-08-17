Channels

Russian pilot Damir Yusupov speaks to the media in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Vladimir Putin awards Russia’s top medal to pilot Damir Yusupov for ‘miracle’ landing in cornfield

  • Passenger plane had been hit by flock of birds, knocking out both engines
  • Yusupov landed aircraft so gently that only one of the 233 people on board was hospitalised
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:21am, 17 Aug, 2019

Russian pilot Damir Yusupov speaks to the media in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday. Photo: AP
The Ural Airlines Airbus 321 which made an emergency landing in a field near Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Russian passenger jet makes ‘miracle’ emergency landing in cornfield after hitting flock of birds

  • Authorities say 23 people were injured when the Airbus plane carrying 233 people landed in a field
  • Russian media are comparing the incident to the US Airways flight which landed on New York’s Hudson River in 2009
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:25pm, 16 Aug, 2019

The Ural Airlines Airbus 321 which made an emergency landing in a field near Moscow. Photo: Reuters
