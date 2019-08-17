People rallied against the exclusion of some city council candidates from Moscow's upcoming election. Photo: AP
One-man protests in Moscow as Russian opposition demands fair elections
- The protests were a far cry from the wave of rallies in which thousands took to the streets after opposition figures were banned from local elections
- Prosecutors have launched criminal cases against about a dozen protesters for ‘mass unrest’
Topic | Russia
Protesters attend a rally in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Thousands rally in Moscow for fair elections after opposition crackdown
- Police detained Lyubov Sobol, one of the city council candidates denied a place on the ballot and a spearhead of the protest
- The White Counter, an NGO that tracks participants in rallies, counted 49,900 people at the demonstration
