SCMP
A hoarding that reads “The State Central Navy Testing Range” in the village of Nyonoksa, northwestern Russia, in October 2018. The explosion on August 8 took place nearby. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Global network’s nuclear sensors in Russia went offline after mystery blast, raising suspicions of tampering

  • Two locations closest to site stopped transmitting after fatal explosion, soon followed by two more
  • No official explanation given for radiation spike detected nearby after incident
Topic |   Russia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:17am, 20 Aug, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin (bottom right) delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow in March 2018 while a screen shows a newly developed cruise missile. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia & Central Asia

Responding to Donald Trump’s boast, Russia says its missile programme beats US’ despite fatal explosion

  • Five Russian scientists died in failed test that prompted US president to brag about American superiority
  • Moscow cancels planned evacuation of town near offshore site where accident took place
Topic |   Russia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:30am, 14 Aug, 2019

