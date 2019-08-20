A hoarding that reads “The State Central Navy Testing Range” in the village of Nyonoksa, northwestern Russia, in October 2018. The explosion on August 8 took place nearby. Photo: AP
Global network’s nuclear sensors in Russia went offline after mystery blast, raising suspicions of tampering
- Two locations closest to site stopped transmitting after fatal explosion, soon followed by two more
- No official explanation given for radiation spike detected nearby after incident
Russian President Vladimir Putin (bottom right) delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow in March 2018 while a screen shows a newly developed cruise missile. Photo: EPA-EFE
Responding to Donald Trump’s boast, Russia says its missile programme beats US’ despite fatal explosion
- Five Russian scientists died in failed test that prompted US president to brag about American superiority
- Moscow cancels planned evacuation of town near offshore site where accident took place
