Russian humanoid robot Skybot F-850, or Fedor, being tested in July. Photo: AFP
Russia launches its first-ever humanoid robot into space
- The silvery anthropomorphic robot is named ‘Fedor’, for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research
- It copies human movements, allowing it to remotely help astronauts carry out tasks while they are strapped into an exoskeleton
Topic | Russia
Scientists work at the Nasa base on the Lambahraun lava field in Iceland. Photo: AFP
Nasa prepares for mission to Mars with a trip to Iceland
- Experts say that Iceland, a volcanic island in the middle of the North Atlantic, is in many ways reminiscent of the fourth planet from the Sun
- The setting allows Nasa to test equipment and procedures, as well as people, in extreme environments while remaining on terra firma
Topic | Iceland
