Russian humanoid robot Skybot F-850, or Fedor, being tested in July. Photo: AFP
Russia launches its first-ever humanoid robot into space

  • The silvery anthropomorphic robot is named ‘Fedor’, for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research
  • It copies human movements, allowing it to remotely help astronauts carry out tasks while they are strapped into an exoskeleton
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:48pm, 22 Aug, 2019

Scientists work at the Nasa base on the Lambahraun lava field in Iceland. Photo: AFP
Nasa prepares for mission to Mars with a trip to Iceland

  • Experts say that Iceland, a volcanic island in the middle of the North Atlantic, is in many ways reminiscent of the fourth planet from the Sun
  • The setting allows Nasa to test equipment and procedures, as well as people, in extreme environments while remaining on terra firma
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:48pm, 14 Aug, 2019

