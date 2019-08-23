Channels

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny leaves a detention centre in Moscow on Friday. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Putin opponent Alexei Navalny freed from Russian jail after 30 days inside

  • The 43-year-old Yale-educated lawyer was jailed in July for violating laws on the organisation of demonstrations
  • During his time in jail, he was treated in hospital for what doctors called a ‘severe allergic reaction’ - raising fears he might have been poisoned
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:49pm, 23 Aug, 2019

