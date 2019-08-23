Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny leaves a detention centre in Moscow on Friday. Photo: AFP
Putin opponent Alexei Navalny freed from Russian jail after 30 days inside
- The 43-year-old Yale-educated lawyer was jailed in July for violating laws on the organisation of demonstrations
- During his time in jail, he was treated in hospital for what doctors called a ‘severe allergic reaction’ - raising fears he might have been poisoned
